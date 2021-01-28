Kingsport man arrested after attempting to ‘solicit photographs, videos, and sex’ from minor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Kingsport man is in custody after reportedly attempting to solicit “photographs, videos, and sex” from a minor.

According to officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Christopher M. Hurd was charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and six counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means.

Investigators said Hurd drove by the victim’s home on more than one occasion. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Hurd was arrested and booked in the Sullivan County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

