Knoxville officials work to combat violent crime after 6 dead in two-week period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people have died as the result of shootings in Knoxville over the past two weeks.

Knoxville city officials say they’re doing everything they can to stop violent crime in the city, but the results of those efforts will take time to make a difference.

“In this work, you’re not always going to see immediate results,” said Tatia Harris, City of Knoxville Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “Basically what we’re doing is we’re planting seeds and working to create an environment so that five or ten years down the road the work we’re doing will be taking place.”

Harris said officials are also listening to feedback from community members to find more ways to decrease incidences of violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.