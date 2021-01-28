Advertisement

Knoxville officials work to combat violent crime after 6 dead in two-week period

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six people have died as the result of shootings in Knoxville over the past two weeks.

Knoxville city officials say they’re doing everything they can to stop violent crime in the city, but the results of those efforts will take time to make a difference.

“In this work, you’re not always going to see immediate results,” said Tatia Harris, City of Knoxville Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “Basically what we’re doing is we’re planting seeds and working to create an environment so that five or ten years down the road the work we’re doing will be taking place.”

Harris said officials are also listening to feedback from community members to find more ways to decrease incidences of violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working a deal to join Giants

Latest News

computer
4 tips to help protect your digital privacy
Some folks who got food recently from Sevier County Food Ministries may have found a...
Hand-designed canned food circulating Sevier County
The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in...
Old Mill Souperbowl in February benefits Sevier County Food Ministries
Book a private movie screening at the Tennessee Theatre