Looking for a job? Several East Tennessee companies are hiring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a job in Knoxville or the surrounding area, here are some opportunities you should know about:

Ancient Lore Village

Ancient Lore Village in South Knoxville is looking to hire new employees ahead of their grand opening set for March 2021.

Brunswick Corporation

Boat manufacturer Brunswick corporation says high demand for their product has led to a need for additional employees.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The TBI has several positions available, though many are located at the agency’s Nashville headquarters.

Dollywood

The hiring team at Dollywood announced the park is looking to fill a wide range of positions.

Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres announced it is looking to fill 150 positions in Southeast Tennessee.

Crossville Police Department

Crossville Police Department is looking to hire officers. Anyone interested can apply online.

