Advertisement

Looking for a job? Several East Tennessee companies are hiring

Now hiring
Now hiring(Canva)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a job in Knoxville or the surrounding area, here are some opportunities you should know about:

Ancient Lore Village

Ancient Lore Village in South Knoxville is looking to hire new employees ahead of their grand opening set for March 2021.

Brunswick Corporation

Boat manufacturer Brunswick corporation says high demand for their product has led to a need for additional employees.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The TBI has several positions available, though many are located at the agency’s Nashville headquarters.

Dollywood

The hiring team at Dollywood announced the park is looking to fill a wide range of positions.

Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres announced it is looking to fill 150 positions in Southeast Tennessee.

Crossville Police Department

Crossville Police Department is looking to hire officers. Anyone interested can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working a deal to join Giants

Latest News

Knoxville violent crimes trending upward
Knoxville officials work to combat violent crime after 6 dead in two-week period
computer
4 tips to help protect your digital privacy
Some folks who got food recently from Sevier County Food Ministries may have found a...
Hand-designed canned food circulating Sevier County
The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in...
Old Mill Souperbowl in February benefits Sevier County Food Ministries
Book a private movie screening at the Tennessee Theatre