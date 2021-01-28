Looking for the perfect way to say ‘I Love You’ this Valentine’s Day?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Theatre is helping all love birds say ‘I love you’ in a special way this Valentine’s Day, while beating the crowds amid the pandemic.

Instead of giving your valentine a traditional card, this year you can send your significant other a special message, displayed for all to see on the Tennessee Theatre’s marquee.

“Your rental fee will help support the Tennessee during this time when we are unable to earn 95% of our revenue due to the pandemic, and your support is greatly appreciated!,” the theatre said on its website.

You can rent a time slot for your message to be shown on the marquee on February 14 for three hours for $150:

Messages are to be personal in nature and are subject to the Theatre’s final approval. Messages that are deemed inappropriate (containing advertisements, political, religious, divisive, distasteful, or profane language) will not be displayed and your payment will be refunded in full.

Messages must be booked by Wednesday, Feb 10 and are subject to availability.

The Tennessee Theatre may edit your message for space purposes. Edits may include using contractions for some words, abbreviations, and elimination of punctuation.

The Tennessee Theatre will choose the best design and layout for your message with available graphic elements in accordance to our branding. Design is at the discretion of the Theatre.

Messages must include standard characters only. As much as we love a smiling face, no emojis.

You will select your desired candy heart graphic (or none if you desire) and submit the text for the message. We will design and schedule your message at your selected day/time. We will not send a proof for approval.

Messages must be kept to a minimum of 3 lines. For legibility, each line should be short and sweet.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.