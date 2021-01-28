Man killed in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Police say it happened around 9:30 Wednesday night. Officers responded to the parking lot of Western Heights Baptist Center at 1230 West Scott Avenue. They say they found an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center, where he died.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officers say they believe the shooting happened in the area of Shelbourne Road.

The incident is now under active investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.