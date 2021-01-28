Old Mill Souperbowl in February benefits Sevier County Food Ministries

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in February with proceeds benefiting Sevier County Food Ministries.

The event is offering soup at various banking locations from February 1 through February 5.

For $6 you can get a single-serve of corn chowder, tomato basil or loaded potato soup by walking up. The soups will be served with a fresh piece of sourdough bread. For $16, you can preorder quarts of soup by calling before Jan. 29 at 865-770-0111. Those come with four pieces of bread.

Times:

Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sevierville Main Branch

Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kodak Branch

Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pigeon Forge Branch

Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Seymour Branch

Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sevierville Main Branch.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.