Advertisement

Old Mill Souperbowl in February benefits Sevier County Food Ministries

The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in February with proceeds benefiting Sevier County Food Ministries.
The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in...
The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in February with proceeds benefiting Sevier County Food Ministries.(Old Mill)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Old Mill, partnering with Citizens National Bank, will be hosting a “Souper” bowl in February with proceeds benefiting Sevier County Food Ministries.

The event is offering soup at various banking locations from February 1 through February 5.

For $6 you can get a single-serve of corn chowder, tomato basil or loaded potato soup by walking up. The soups will be served with a fresh piece of sourdough bread. For $16, you can preorder quarts of soup by calling before Jan. 29 at 865-770-0111. Those come with four pieces of bread.

Times:

Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sevierville Main Branch

Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kodak Branch

Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Pigeon Forge Branch

Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Seymour Branch

Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Sevierville Main Branch.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt working a deal to join Giants

Latest News

Knoxville violent crimes trending upward
Knoxville officials work to combat violent crime after 6 dead in two-week period
computer
4 tips to help protect your digital privacy
Some folks who got food recently from Sevier County Food Ministries may have found a...
Hand-designed canned food circulating Sevier County
Book a private movie screening at the Tennessee Theatre