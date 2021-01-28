Advertisement

Pat Summitt Foundation to award $250K to Alzheimer’s patients, caregivers

Grant awards will primarily range from $10,000 to $50,000 and will be awarded in June 2021.
Grant awards will primarily range from $10,000 to $50,000 and will be awarded in June 2021.(Pat Summitt Foundation)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Foundation is now accepting applications for funding from its Pat Summitt Foundation fund.

The organization will award $250,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations in Tennessee that provide Alzheimer’s patient care and caregiver support.

“Pat Summitt challenged us to make an immediate impact on the lives of Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers and to advance medical research. Through the work of the Pat Summitt Clinic at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and through other grants the Pat Summitt Foundation has made to local and national Alzheimer’s nonprofits, we are achieving great progress. Granting $250,000 in new funding this year across Pat’s home state of Tennessee will enable us to continue expanding our reach and help even more patients and caregivers,” said Joan Cronan, Chairman of the Pat Summitt Foundation Advisory Board.

Grant awards will primarily range from $10,000 to $50,000 and will be awarded in June 2021.

To be eligible, organizations must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) or government entities located in and providing services in Tennessee.

The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 19. Proposals can be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
Scenes from pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium before the game against Georgia State ...
Josh Heupel emerging as top candidate for UT coaching job

Latest News

Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday
Amber Gilly Smith
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Tenn. teen
Hurd was arrested and booked in the Sullivan County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000...
Kingsport man arrested after attempting to ‘solicit photographs, videos, and sex’ from minor
Remote Area Medical Clinic
RAM to bring free care clinic to Knoxville