Pat Summitt Foundation to award $250K to Alzheimer’s patients, caregivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Foundation is now accepting applications for funding from its Pat Summitt Foundation fund.

The organization will award $250,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations in Tennessee that provide Alzheimer’s patient care and caregiver support.

“Pat Summitt challenged us to make an immediate impact on the lives of Alzheimer’s patients and caregivers and to advance medical research. Through the work of the Pat Summitt Clinic at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and through other grants the Pat Summitt Foundation has made to local and national Alzheimer’s nonprofits, we are achieving great progress. Granting $250,000 in new funding this year across Pat’s home state of Tennessee will enable us to continue expanding our reach and help even more patients and caregivers,” said Joan Cronan, Chairman of the Pat Summitt Foundation Advisory Board.

Grant awards will primarily range from $10,000 to $50,000 and will be awarded in June 2021.

To be eligible, organizations must be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) or government entities located in and providing services in Tennessee.

The deadline to submit proposals is Feb. 19. Proposals can be submitted online.

