Police ask for public’s help in effort to solve slaying in Corbin

Kentucky State Police deputies say Adam Pinkley was murdered on or around May 31, 2018.
Kentucky State Police deputies say Adam Pinkley was murdered on or around May 31, 2018.(WYMT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in an effort to solve a slaying in Knox County, Kentucky.

A statement from police stated anyone with information on the death of 34-year-old Adam Pinkley should contact the state police post in Harlan.

Police say Pinkley’s remains were found in the Gray community of Knox County in December 2018 by a teenager riding an all-terrain vehicle. The remains were later identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Police say Pinkley was likely killed around May 31, 2018. He had ties to Laurel, Knox, and Whitley Counties.

