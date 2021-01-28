RAM to bring free care clinic to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will hold a free clinic in Knoxville during February at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building.

RAM’s pop-up clinic will offer free, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals. All services are free and no identification is required to receive care.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to once again provide free services to those in need in the Knox County community. 2020 was a challenging year for most, and there is more need for access to healthcare than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help our neighbors in need in East Tennessee.”

Dental and vision services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site.

Medical services will include women’s health exams and pap smears, flu shots, general medical exams, mental health counseling, prescription consultations, COVID-19 testing, osteopathic manual treatments, foot care, take-home colorectal cancer screening kits, skin lesion evaluations and removal, wound care, skin cancer consultations and evaluation and treatment of hand and joint concerns.

The patient parking lot will open around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 and remain open. When patients arrive in the parking lot, they will be provided with information about the clinic opening process.

The doors to the clinic will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. Patients will be instructed to enter through the main entrance on Prosser Rd.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute free bags of food to patients following their RAM service.

All patients will be required to wear a face-covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building.

RAM will also be assisting with a COVID-19 drive-thru testing event throughout the weekend on Saturday, Feb. 6, and Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., located in a designated area in the parking lot at the Jacob Building.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.