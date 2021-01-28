Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said registration for several thousand of COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available Friday afternoon.

The appointments will be available several times during the following week.

KCHD said they intend to reserve 20 percent of the reservations for callers who may not have access to the internet.

To register online visit the KCHD website. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-215-5555.

Currently, the vaccine is only available to those who fall under the 1a1, 1a2 categories or are age 75 and older.

To learn more about the categories and find which phase includes you click here.

