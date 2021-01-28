Advertisement

Teen arrested in deadly Knoxville shooting death of 15-year-old

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old was taken into custody following a deadly Wednesday night shooting.

According to KPD, officers found a 15-year-old male inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Western Heights Baptist Church on Scott Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The victim was unconscious and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred on Shelbourne Road.

Just after midnight officers found the suspect and took him into custody on charges of criminally negligent homicide.

Officers thanked the community for their assistance in the investigation.

