Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police said a woman is in custody after she allegedly bit one of her children and locked both of her kids outside.

Police said the children wandered through their neighborhood near Edwards Avenue in the cold until they were helped by a neighbor.

According to reports, the children told police their mother, Chatllise Turner called for them to come downstairs. When the children approached Turner she reportedly punched the daughter in the stomach multiple times before biting her shoulder.

Arrest records stated Runer bit her child a second time and caused visible bite marks.

Investigators said Turner locked the children out of the home when they ran outside to escape her. A neighbor told police she saw the children outside with no shoes and took them to a safe location while she notified authorities.

Officers on the scene said, “it was apparent” Turner was “intoxicated.”

Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.