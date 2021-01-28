UT Medical Center opens up vaccines for people 75 and older

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 75 and older age group.

The hospital announced the vaccine update in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

UT Medical Center is pleased to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to community members 75 years of age and older according to... Posted by UT Medical Center on Thursday, January 28, 2021

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as we can with a limited supply in order to have a healthier and safer community,” UTMC said in the post.

UTMC reminds people that due to high demand for the vaccine, the appointment spots will fill up quickly. You can sign up for an appointment here or call 865-305-6225.

You can go here to see when you will be eligible for the vaccine in Tennessee here.

