Warrant issued for Tenn. man accused of trying to kill father

An arrest warrant was issued for a man West Tennessee police say tried to kill his father.
Miguel Chapa
Miguel Chapa(WREG)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man West Tennessee police say tried to kill his father.

According to police, Miguel Chapa, 27, and the victim got into an argument in the 4200 block of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning.

WREG reported that Chapa left but then returned sometime later armed with a gun. Investigators said he shot his father and fled in a tan Ford Explorer.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for the son on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault/domestic violence charges. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

