Work on Cherokee boat dock set to wrap up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department continued to work on Cherokee Boat Dock Thursday.

The dock is undergoing a major overhaul at Cherokee Park along South Northshore Drive.

The docks were built about thirty years ago and were in need of repair. Crews estimate the work will be finished in the coming week.

Next on the county’s to-do list is repair work on the dock at Melton Hill Park.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.