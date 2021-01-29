Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
President Joe Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital on Friday.
Biden visits Walter Reed Military Hospital
The White House is hoping to break through a stalemate in COVID-19 stimulus negotiations....
Push to break COCID-19 stimulus stalemate