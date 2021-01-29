Author to publish Anderson Co. student’s book

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An award-winning author selected an Anderson County virtual student to publish her book.

First grader Elizabeth Gipson, 7, had always been creative.

“Ever since I learned how to draw, I’ve been drawing,” said Elizabeth Gipson.

She would take the stories in her mind and put them on paper.

Elizabeth’s mom, Mary, knows her daughter’s mind is filled with wonderment every minute of every day.

Mary Gipson explained, “She has such a vivid, detailed imagination, it’s going to be amazing to see her story come to life.”

On Friday afternoon, author Jason Paul zoomed with Mary and Elizabeth to share the news.

”I’m going to turn your story into magic and make it a published book. So we’re going to take your story and we’re going to publish it for you,” said Paul.

“Thank you so much,” exclaimed Elizabeth Gipson.

Elizabeth read her story, “The Roller Skating Ladybug” to Paul a few days before when he met with Elizabeth’s class.

“It was more emotional to me to see her reaction to feel her energy to feel her spirit, she’s one of those that could change the world,” said Paul.

Touched by her story in a matter of minutes he knew he had to give back.

Paul said, “The way the words painted the pictures for me were... I literally saw it happening.”

But the best part will come years from now when all the profits from the book will be given to Elizabeth to pay for college.

“It’s unreal,” said Mary Gipson.

“I’m like oh my this is the best thing that’s ever happened in my life,” said Elizabeth Gipson, “It’s like my life is just now beginning right now.”

Paul has set everything up from publishing to illustration. “The Roller Skating Ladybug” will most likely be on store shelves next year.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.