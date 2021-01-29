Clear and chilly today, building clouds, rain to another COLD snap

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next system is on the way, with clouds to rain, rain to some snow, and then COLD for all. That’s why we have a WVLT First Alert for Monday, with little to no warming and some light to spots of moderate snowfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful mostly clear, but COLD morning. It’s nice and bright out before sunrise, with the the first full moon of the year, nicknamed the ‘Wolf’ moon. We’re starting the day in the upper teens to low 20s. The wind is slowly decreasing, so we’re still catching some frigid wind chills at times. Bundle up!

It’s a beautiful mostly sunny day, which we don’t see again until next week, so enjoy the view. Friday’s high is only 41 degrees, which is several degrees warmer than yesterday but still about 5 degrees below average. The wind is lighter but still chilly out of the Northeast today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, but we’ll still make to around 26 degrees for a low.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is all about the clouds, but the first “batch” of rain arrives in the afternoon. We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and spotty mountain Snow late Saturday afternoon to early evening. The high will be around 48 degrees.

The next, best batch of rain moves in Saturday night. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area through Sunday morning, then we’ll have clouds and on and off rain throughout Sunday, so at least it’s not rainy all day. This will add up to around a half an inch of rain, with some closer to three quarters of an inch.

The WVLT First Alert is in effect Monday for a much colder day. We’ll have a midnight high in the low 40s, but drop to the low 30s by Monday morning and then only warm a degree or two at best. This does come with some snow, but per usual, we’re looking at a few light snow showers in the Valley, then more scattered light to moderate snow showers in the higher elevations. The mountains have the best shot at snowfall again.

