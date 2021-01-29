Covenant Health to provide COVID-19 testing for KSO as 2021 season resumes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced it will provide COVID-19 testing for Knoxville Symphony Orchestra musicians and personnel, to allow the symphony’s season to safely resume in February.

The testing will continue through the duration of KSO’s season at the Physician’s Plaza on the Parkwest Medical Center campus in Knoxville.

“We wanted to help the KSO make its upcoming rehearsals and performances as safe as possible,” said Jim VanderSteeg, CEO of Covenant Health. “Giving back is a core principle of Covenant Health, as is the overall health of the communities we serve. This sponsorship helps the musicians get back on stage and back to work and brings live music back to the community.”

The KSO is scheduled to perform Igor Stravinsky’s neoclassical theatre piece “The Soldier’s Tale” via livestream from the Bijou Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 7, as part of the Chamber Classics series. It will be the first KSO performance since the orchestra had to halt operations last March because of the pandemic.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the community for support,” KSO Executive Director Rachel Ford said. “The generosity of Covenant Health means our musicians and staff can have peace of mind as we prepare to perform. The KSO is so grateful for the support and sponsorship, and we look forward to making live music once again.”

Orchestra musicians and personnel will be tested for 16 weeks for a total of 560 tests donated by Covenant Health.

KSO has livestreams planned in February with the Q Series’ Principal Quartet and Woodwind Quintet on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Bijou Theatre; News Sentinel Pop Series’ “Ragtime Kings” on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Tennessee Theatre; and Moxley Carmichael Masterworks Series’ “Appalachian Spring” on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Tennessee Theatre.

