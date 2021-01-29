East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man was arrested in Jefferson City on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Jefferson City Police, Dustin L. Liles, 31, of Whitesburg was allegedly found in possession of more than 100 sexually explicit images of children.

Officers attempted to arrest Liles near Sonic on Broadway Boulevard on unrelated theft charges. Police said he attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

Liles is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

