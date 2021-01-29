Advertisement

East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children

Jefferson City Police
Jefferson City Police(Jefferson City Police)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man was arrested in Jefferson City on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Jefferson City Police, Dustin L. Liles, 31, of Whitesburg was allegedly found in possession of more than 100 sexually explicit images of children.

Officers attempted to arrest Liles near Sonic on Broadway Boulevard on unrelated theft charges. Police said he attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

Liles is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center.

