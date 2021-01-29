Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveils Valentine’s Day decor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park unveiled its 2021 Valentine’s Day decor on the SkyBridge Thursday.

The park took to social media showcasing the “Love is in the Air” themed SkyBridge decked out in pink and white flowers.

We may be closed for routine maintenance until we open again Friday, but who is excited to see what we’ve done for “Love... Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The bridge reopened Friday at 10 a.m. after closing earlier in the week to switch out the decorations.

