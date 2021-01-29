Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveils Valentine’s Day decor
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park unveiled its 2021 Valentine’s Day decor on the SkyBridge Thursday.
The park took to social media showcasing the “Love is in the Air” themed SkyBridge decked out in pink and white flowers.
The bridge reopened Friday at 10 a.m. after closing earlier in the week to switch out the decorations.
