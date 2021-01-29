Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveils Valentine’s Day decor

The park took to social media showcasing the “Love is in the Air” themed SkyBridge decked out in pink and white flowers.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park unveiled its 2021 Valentine’s Day decor on the SkyBridge Thursday.

We may be closed for routine maintenance until we open again Friday, but who is excited to see what we’ve done for “Love...

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The bridge reopened Friday at 10 a.m. after closing earlier in the week to switch out the decorations.

