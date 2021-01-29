Advertisement

Hagerty taps ex-Haslam, Corker, Trump aide as chief of staff

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty has picked a chief of staff who worked for former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, former Sen. Bob Corker and former President Donald Trump.

Hagerty announced his selection of John Rader on Thursday.

Rader most recently served as deputy assistant to the president for strategic initiatives. He also served on the National Security Council under Trump and worked alongside Hagerty on Trump’s 2016 transition team.

Rader was counsel for the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations when Corker was chairman. He also was a governor’s office attorney under Haslam.

A number of other former Trump White House staffers are joining Hagerty’s team, including former deputy assistant to the president and deputy press secretary Judd Deere. Deere will be Hagerty’s deputy chief of staff for communications and spokesperson.

Hagerty also picked Clark Milner for his chief counsel. Milner was deputy counsel to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

