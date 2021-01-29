Advertisement

KCHD COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled through next week

Close up of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Close up of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine(WTVY)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said all COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been filled through February 3, 2021.

KCHD announced registration for several thousand of COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened at 11 a.m. Friday and by Friday afternoon vaccine appointments for February 1,2 and 3 were filled.

“There were a total of 2,150 appointments available to book today. Four hundred of those appointments were reserved for those who needed to call the KCHD Public Information Line due to a lack of computer/internet access,” KCHD said in an email to WVLT News.

You can register here when more appointments become available in the future.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday

Latest News

KPD hiring crossing guards
KPD looking to hire crossing guards
WVLT News answers your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines
State students from any of the college’s nine campuses will have the opportunity to shop, for...
Roane State’s food pantry on-the-go returns to Knox Co.
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
First Alert Monday as we get a little snow and a lot of cold.
Three days of clouds lead to a First Alert for a cold blast