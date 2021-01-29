KCHD COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled through next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said all COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been filled through February 3, 2021.

KCHD announced registration for several thousand of COVID-19 vaccination appointments opened at 11 a.m. Friday and by Friday afternoon vaccine appointments for February 1,2 and 3 were filled.

“There were a total of 2,150 appointments available to book today. Four hundred of those appointments were reserved for those who needed to call the KCHD Public Information Line due to a lack of computer/internet access,” KCHD said in an email to WVLT News.

You can register here when more appointments become available in the future.

