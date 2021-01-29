Kentucky men’s basketball program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team program has been put on a 48-hour pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the university, the decision was made due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs.

The Vols are set to play Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Lexington. As of now, the game will still happen as scheduled.

Our game vs. @TexasMBB set for tomorrow has been canceled. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority.



