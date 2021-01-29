Advertisement

Kentucky men’s basketball program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball team program has been put on a 48-hour pause due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the university, the decision was made due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the program.

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs.

The Vols are set to play Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 6 in Lexington. As of now, the game will still happen as scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday

Latest News

Ohio Air National Guard member Charles DeRaedt returned from his third deployment recently....
Chipotle surprises Ohio airman with year of free burritos
According to police, Jordan Haney was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
KPD searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra / (WVLT)
Covenant Health to provide COVID-19 testing for KSO as 2021 season resumes
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer