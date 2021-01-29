Advertisement

Knox County students receive unlimited frees rides on KAT buses through 2021

Knoxville Area Transit
Knoxville Area Transit(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced all Knox County students can now ride Knoxville Area Transit buses for free through 2021.

The ‘Freedom Pass’ will allow all Knox Co. students to have unlimited rides on KAT’s fixed-route bus service through Dec. 31, 2021.

Passes will be mailed to parents of Knox Co. students in grades 6-12. Officials said younger students are not required to have a pass.

Students who have disabilities that prevent them from riding the regular fixed-route bus service are eligible to receive a pass that applies to the KAT LIFT service.

Homeschooled students or students who attend a private school in Knox County can visit the Knoxville Station customer service counter at 301 Church Avenue to receive a Freedom Pass.

“The City’s Freedom Pass program will increase access to after-school activities, jobs, parks, libraries and so much more at no cost to families,” Kincannon said.

Mayor Kincannon said she made a promise to voters on the campaign trail to enrich the lives of students and ease financial burdens while helping the environment. She said the passes allow her to keep that promise.

The program will not replace the Knox County school bus service. The district will continue to offer before and after school transportation, according to KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“We believe that making KAT service more affordable will help students pursue jobs or activities outside of school hours, and broaden their access to cultural institutions such as libraries, museums and college campuses,” Thomas said.

The district has already begun to mail passes and said families should expect them soon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

Latest News

Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County
Police reports stated Fagan was reportedly intoxicated and thought he was at his home.
Tenn. man found sleeping in church stairwell after allegedly shattering window
Enjoy the sunshine today, clouds to rain and COLD ahead.
Clear and chilly today, building clouds, rain to another COLD snap
According to KPD, an unidentified man burglarized the Kenjo Markey on Chapman Highway. Police...
KPD attempting to identify suspect in burglary at Chapman Hwy. gas station