Knox County students receive unlimited frees rides on KAT buses through 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced all Knox County students can now ride Knoxville Area Transit buses for free through 2021.

The ‘Freedom Pass’ will allow all Knox Co. students to have unlimited rides on KAT’s fixed-route bus service through Dec. 31, 2021.

Passes will be mailed to parents of Knox Co. students in grades 6-12. Officials said younger students are not required to have a pass.

Students who have disabilities that prevent them from riding the regular fixed-route bus service are eligible to receive a pass that applies to the KAT LIFT service.

Homeschooled students or students who attend a private school in Knox County can visit the Knoxville Station customer service counter at 301 Church Avenue to receive a Freedom Pass.

“The City’s Freedom Pass program will increase access to after-school activities, jobs, parks, libraries and so much more at no cost to families,” Kincannon said.

Mayor Kincannon said she made a promise to voters on the campaign trail to enrich the lives of students and ease financial burdens while helping the environment. She said the passes allow her to keep that promise.

The program will not replace the Knox County school bus service. The district will continue to offer before and after school transportation, according to KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“We believe that making KAT service more affordable will help students pursue jobs or activities outside of school hours, and broaden their access to cultural institutions such as libraries, museums and college campuses,” Thomas said.

The district has already begun to mail passes and said families should expect them soon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.