Knoxville teen skating her way to national recognition, possibly Olympics

By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The failing. The falling. It’s all familiar to 17-year-old Cat Rivers.

Rivers got a late introduction to the ice.

“I was like 12 surrounded by six and seven-year-olds in my class,” Rivers said.

With a big push from family and a team of supporters, the former Webb School of Knoxville student didn’t hang up the blades just yet. She frequented Cool Sports to get better.

“I can do this for as long as I have skates on and it just felt so cool and mind-blowing,” Rivers said.

Six years of training paid off. Rivers and her skate partner, Timothy Chapman of Florida, are now U.S. Junior Pewter Medalists.

“It was just a great experience, and I was so excited to be able to go,” Rivers said.

Her parents said she earned the national honor with less experience than her peers. Rivers moved to Virginia and Chicago to train. Plus, COVID-19 became a challenge forcing Rivers to prepare off the ice and over zoom calls.

“To move away, to train and chase a dream- that most people don’t succeed in- and to see her do well it’s just remarkable,” Dr. Denise Rivers, Cat’s mother, said.

An inspiration to those watching.

“I think the fact that she’s made it to that level gives them (East Tennessee children) hope that they could someday get there, too,” Former Coach Kim Patterson said.

Rivers’ success story is proof that no matter how many times you fall, you can get back up.

“The key is just focusing on your dreams and your goals and not giving any power to those negative thoughts telling you you can’t,” Rivers said.

Rivers said she’s keeping her eye on a spot at the Winter Olympics 2026.

