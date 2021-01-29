Advertisement

KPD attempting to identify suspect in burglary at Chapman Hwy. gas station

According to KPD, an unidentified man burglarized the Kenjo Markey on Chapman Highway. Police said the incident took place on January 25.(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused in a burglary.

According to KPD, an unidentified man burglarized the Kenjo Markey on Chapman Highway. Police said the incident took place on January 25.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants, tan hat and tan mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact KPD at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

