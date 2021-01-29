KPD attempting to identify suspect in burglary at Chapman Hwy. gas station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused in a burglary.

According to KPD, an unidentified man burglarized the Kenjo Markey on Chapman Highway. Police said the incident took place on January 25.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants, tan hat and tan mask.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact KPD at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

