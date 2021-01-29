KPD looking to hire crossing guards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced it is looking to hire crossing guards to help keep kids safe as they walk to school.

“The KPD is seeking qualified applicants to fill open school crossing guard positions!” said KPD on Twitter. “Crossing guards are an invaluable asset through their efforts to keep students safe in our community.”

Anyone who is interested and wants to apply should submit an application online. To learn more details about the position and necessary qualifications or apply visit the KPD website.

