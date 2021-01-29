KPD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 16-year-old.

According to police, Jordan Haney was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday. She was last seen leaving the area of Lake Brook Boulevard and Middlebrook Pike on foot.

Haney is approximately 5′4″ and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her arm. Police said she was last seen wearing a black Thrasher shirt, Adidas pants and VANS sneakers.

The 16-year-old is diabetic and does not have her medicine with her.

Anyone who sees Haney is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should call 865-215-7212.

