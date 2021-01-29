Live: No.20 Lady Vols host Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 20/22 Tennessee (10-3, 4-1 SEC) continues its four-game home stand with a conference match-up vs. Ole Miss (7-5/1-5 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT, which is third in the league and stands as one of only three SEC teams with one loss or fewer in league play (along with South Carolina and Texas A&M), come into the match-up after a dominant victory over No. 12 Kentucky, 70-53, on Sunday.

1ST QUARTER

#20 Lady Vols off to a slow start at TBA. Four turnovers have led to four Lady Rebels points. Ole Miss leads UT 6-2 early on.

Lady Vols struggling in the half court. Just 3-11 from the field and 0-3 from beyond the arc. Rebels shooting 53% and lead Tennessee 18-8 after one quarter of play on the Summitt floor.

2ND QUARTER

Down 23-10 in the 2nd quarter the Lady Vols have rallied to trail visiting Ole Miss 33-30 at the half. Rebels have it four 3-pointers. Rebounds are even as are turnovers, each team with eight.

3RD QUARTER

Rennia Davis continues to push closer. Her 12 points has UT within one of Ole Miss at 39-38 with 4:58 left in the third. Shakira Austin also has 12 points for the Lady Rebels.

It’s been the Rennia Davis show at TBA. Her and one tied the game at the 3:32 mark of the quarter and a short time later, her FT’s gave UT its first lead of the game. Davis has 19 points and Tennessee leads Ole Miss 49-45 after three quarters.

4TH QUARTER

t’s a tight one into the 4th quarter at Thompson-Boling Arena. Turnovers have troubled both teams. Rae Burrell’s 3-pointer, just the second of the game for the Lady Vols gives Tennessee a 54-51 lead with 6:52 to play.

