UT reports second COVID-19 cluster since start of spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Plowman provided an update on the COVID-19 situation at the school as the spring semester is underway.

UT reported 96 current active cases of COVID-19, 76 are students and 20 are staff members. There are 289 individuals in quarantine/self-isolation.

The university identified two new COVID clusters. One cluster was identified at the Sigma Kappa sorority house on Jan. 24 and the other at an off-campus gathering on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way on Jan. 27.

During Friday’s COVID update, Plowman said she is concerned with some individuals not wearing masks on campus.

“Let me be clear, masks are required,” Plowman said. “There are consequences for not wearing them.”

University officials said they have had many complaints of students coming into the classroom without face masks, students letting their masks down over the course of the class or letting their masks down as they leave the classroom.

UT Provost John Zomchick said library staff reported students letting their masks down when working in groups in Hodges Library and actively defying staff when they are asked to wear a mask.

Zomchick said library staff is now authorized to make individuals leave who refuse to comply to the mask mandate inside the library.

