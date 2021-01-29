Advertisement

UT reports second COVID-19 cluster since start of spring semester

The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Plowman provided an update on the COVID-19 situation at the school as the spring semester is underway.

UT reported 96 current active cases of COVID-19, 76 are students and 20 are staff members. There are 289 individuals in quarantine/self-isolation.

The university identified two new COVID clusters. One cluster was identified at the Sigma Kappa sorority house on Jan. 24 and the other at an off-campus gathering on the 1300 block of Knotty Pine Way on Jan. 27.

During Friday’s COVID update, Plowman said she is concerned with some individuals not wearing masks on campus.

“Let me be clear, masks are required,” Plowman said. “There are consequences for not wearing them.”

University officials said they have had many complaints of students coming into the classroom without face masks, students letting their masks down over the course of the class or letting their masks down as they leave the classroom.

UT Provost John Zomchick said library staff reported students letting their masks down when working in groups in Hodges Library and actively defying staff when they are asked to wear a mask.

Zomchick said library staff is now authorized to make individuals leave who refuse to comply to the mask mandate inside the library.

Watch the chancellor’s update below:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Knox County Health Department hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Registration for Knox County vaccination clinic to open Friday

Latest News

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Kentucky men’s basketball program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns
According to police, Jordan Haney was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
KPD searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra / (WVLT)
Covenant Health to provide COVID-19 testing for KSO as 2021 season resumes
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer