Man wanted for Knoxville murder captured in LA
A man wanted in connection to a late-December murder in Knoxville was captured in Los Angeles, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted in connection to a late-December murder in Knoxville was captured in Los Angeles, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Investigators issued warrants for Landon Hank Black, 25, in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Lee.
The shooting occurred at Billiards and Brews December 27.
Police said Black was taken into custody by US Marshals, Pacific Northwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department. He will be extradited back to Knoxville on a first-degree murder charge.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.