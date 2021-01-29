Advertisement

Man wanted for Knoxville murder captured in LA

A man wanted in connection to a late-December murder in Knoxville was captured in Los Angeles, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Landon Black
Landon Black(KPD)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted in connection to a late-December murder in Knoxville was captured in Los Angeles, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators issued warrants for Landon Hank Black, 25, in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Lee.

The shooting occurred at Billiards and Brews December 27.

Police said Black was taken into custody by US Marshals, Pacific Northwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department. He will be extradited back to Knoxville on a first-degree murder charge.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heupel will be formally introduced during a live-streamed press conference Wednesday at 12:05...
Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville after being announced as Vols head coach
From 60s to snow in just over 24 hours
From 60s to snow in 24 hours!
Harrison Bailey expressed support for new head coach, Josh Heupel.
Vol players react to hiring of new head coach Josh Heupel
Strong cold front moves in late today.
Rain to snow and WVLT First Alert for frigid wind chills ahead
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot

Latest News

Pigeon River Gorge
Researchers say the Pigeon River Gorge is a death trap for wildlife
Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper
No.20 Lady Vols hold off Ole Miss 68-67
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and ESPN.com writer Chris Low discuss Tennessee football
The LOWdown on Heupel, recruiting and new UT coaching staff
Rick Russo and Chris Low
Rick Russo and Chris Low