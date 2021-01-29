Man wanted for Knoxville murder captured in LA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted in connection to a late-December murder in Knoxville was captured in Los Angeles, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators issued warrants for Landon Hank Black, 25, in connection to the shooting death of 30-year-old Brandon Lee.

The shooting occurred at Billiards and Brews December 27.

Police said Black was taken into custody by US Marshals, Pacific Northwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department. He will be extradited back to Knoxville on a first-degree murder charge.

