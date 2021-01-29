Advertisement

Paul’s Oasis to close at 11 PM “for the near future”

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville bar Paul’s Oasis posted a note on its front doors informing customers that it would be closing at 11 p.m. “for the near future”.

The change in business hours comes after the bar was cited multiple times for breaking Knox County’s 10 p.m. bar and restaurant curfew.

“I apologize for the inconvenience this causes but this is temporary and should be resolved shortly,” the note reads.

A second notice on the door reads in part,” We will be open at 2 pm. Social distancing is in effect. By order of the Knox County Board of Health masks are required if not eating, drinking or within 6 feet of someone. If you have a fever, feel sick or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid19, DO NOT COME IN.”

An attorney representing Paul’s Oasis met with officials from the Beer Board and a city attorney January 14, to set a date for the bar to answer to its charges of breaking a city ordinance set forth by the board of health to combat the spread of COVID-19 after 10 p.m.

