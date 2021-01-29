Advertisement

Police: Officer shoots armed robbery suspect

Surveillance photo of Lamon Witherspoon from pizzeria robbery.
Surveillance photo of Lamon Witherspoon from pizzeria robbery.(MNPD)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee officer shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect while police were trying to arrest him, authorities said.

Metro Nashville Police surrounded Lamon Witherspoon, 30, in the parking lot of a gas station on Wednesday because he had warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, agency spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets.

Officers broke out the windows of his car and demanded he surrender when one officer saw a gun in Witherspoon’s vehicle and warned others, Aaron said. Witherspoon turned toward Officer Wesley McClelland with a gun in his hand and the officer, fearing for his safety, fired at him, Aaron said.

Witherspoon was hospitalized with wounds to his head and hip, police said. No officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
Gov. Lee ends restrictions on sporting game attendance
One person was shot and killed Wednesday night according to Knoxville Police Department./...
KPD investigating fatal shooting after victim found in church center parking lot
Chatllise Turner was arrested and booked into the Metro Jail on child abuse charges. She is...
Tennessee mother accused of biting child, locking kids outside
Full Exclusive Interview: Vols coach Josh Heupel speaks with WVLT
Josh Heupel: 8 things to know about Tennessee’s new coach
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

Latest News

Cat Rivers and her skate partner, Timothy Chapman of Florida, are now U.S. Junior Pewter...
Knoxville teen skating her way to national recognition, possibly Olympics
Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being...
Tennessee fugitive who shot WVa police officer sentenced
Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine...
Tennessee sees ‘modest’ boost in COVID-19 vaccine allocation
Source: (UT Athletics)
RB Eric Gray latest ex-Tennessee player to pick Oklahoma