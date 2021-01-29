Advertisement

Proposed Tenn. bill would ban denying services to someone for not wearing mask

A face-mask sign can be seen on a Pueblo restaurant.
The newly introduced bill would also prohibit local governments from issuing orders that require the use of masks to receive goods or services.(KKTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would prevent denying goods or services to someone for not wearing a face mask.

The newly introduced bill would also prohibit local governments from issuing orders that require the use of masks to receive goods or services.

Senate Bill 320 was filed by Republican Senator Joey Hensley.

The bill stated, “it is a discriminatory practice for a person to deny an individual the full and equal enjoyment of the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of a place of public accommodation, resort, or amusement on the grounds of race, creed, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, the wearing or use of a medical device, or whether an individual has received medical treatment.”

In the bill, a “medical device” is used to reference masks, face shields and face coverings.

The bill also states, “a political subdivision of this state shall not enact or enforce a resolution, ordinance, regulation, policy, order, or other requirement the compliance of which by a person would constitute a violation.”

