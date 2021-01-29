Advertisement

RB Eric Gray latest ex-Tennessee player to pick Oklahoma

Source: (UT Athletics)
Source: (UT Athletics)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tennessee running back Eric Gray has announced on Twitter that he will play for Oklahoma, becoming the third Volunteers’ player to choose the Sooners in the past few weeks.

Gray gained 1,026 yards from scrimmage in 10 games for Tennessee last season and scored six touchdowns. He was the Volunteers’ leading rusher with 772 yards.

Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt earlier in the month after an internal investigation uncovered recruiting violations. The school said Wednesday that Josh Heupel would be the next head coach.

The other Vols who said they are leaving for Oklahoma: Defensive back Keshawn Lawrence, who played in all 10 games as a reserve defensive back and special teams contributor as a true freshman last season, and offensive lineman Wanya Morris, a former five-star recruit who started 19 games over two years.

