Registration opens Friday for Knox County vaccination clinic

According to KCHD, registration for more than 2,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open at 11 a.m. Friday.

The appointments will be available on February 1, 2, and 3 at the Knoxville Expo Center.

KCHD said they intend to reserve 20 percent of the reservations for callers who may not have access to the internet.

A portion of the available appointments will be reserved for qualifying individuals without computer/internet access. Those individuals should call KCHD’s Public Information Line at 865-215-5555 at 11 a.m. to schedule an appointment. Appointments are expected to fill quickly.

Individuals will be required to verify their employment (with a work badge that shows a name and/or photo) or age (with a legal form of personal identification, like a drivers’ license or passport) before the vaccine is administered.

Currently, the vaccine is only available to those who fall under the 1a1, 1a2 categories or are age 75 and older.

Next week, KCHD announced it plans to launch a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waitlist option. Moving forward, appointments will be filled by contacting those who are on the waitlist.

“We know there is great desire for a waitlist, and we are happy to soon provide this option to our community – but, it was critical to us that we found the right system for our needs,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “Not only will this new system streamline scheduling and allow those who qualify to put their names on a waitlist, its automated features will greatly benefit our team as we work to maximize efficiency at vaccine appointments. That, in turn, will have a direct benefit to Knox County citizens.”

More than 34,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County and 7.3% of people in Knox County have received at least one dose.

To learn more about the categories and find which phase includes you click here.

