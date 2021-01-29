Roane State’s food pantry on-the-go returns to Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State’s “Food Pantry On-the-Go” program is returning to Knox County to help address food insecurity among students during the pandemic.

The mobile food pantry will return on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Knox County Center for Health Sciences located at 132 Hayfield Road in Knoxville.

The mobile pantry will be set up in the Student Lounge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State students from any of the college’s nine campuses will have the opportunity to shop, for free, for a wide variety of non-perishable and microwavable food items.

The first Food Pantry On-the-Go event was held in October 2020.

Statistics showed that at least 40 percent of college students experienced some form of food insecurity. Roane State has made concerted efforts to address that problem, including significant in-house food pantries at the college’s three largest campuses – in Roane County, Cumberland County and Oak Ridge.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.