TDH expands access to COVID-19 vaccine with added vaccination sites

In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant,...
In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Nevada has received less vaccine per capita than all but one state and officials are demanding a larger allocation, claiming they have the capacity to expand distribution. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas across the state.

According to the Dept. of Health, more than 100 new vaccination sites were added across the state with a focus on rural and underserved areas.

“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP in a news release.

The vaccination sites include 24 health centers, rural health clinics and community health centers, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.

Vaccinations will be free and offered to individuals in the current eligible phases of the county in which they are being vaccinated.

To see a list of vaccination sites, click here.

