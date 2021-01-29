TDH expands access to COVID-19 vaccine with added vaccination sites

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced it has expanded access to COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas across the state.

According to the Dept. of Health, more than 100 new vaccination sites were added across the state with a focus on rural and underserved areas.

“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP in a news release.

The vaccination sites include 24 health centers, rural health clinics and community health centers, 64 local pharmacies and 20 chain pharmacies.

Vaccinations will be free and offered to individuals in the current eligible phases of the county in which they are being vaccinated.

To see a list of vaccination sites, click here.

