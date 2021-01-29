Advertisement

Tenn. man found sleeping in church stairwell after allegedly shattering window

Police reports stated Fagan was reportedly intoxicated and thought he was at his home.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson City Police said a man is in custody after he allegedly broke the glass door of a church and was found sleeping inside.

According to police, officers responded to Christ Community Church on Ashe Street around 2:45 a.m. after the burglar alarm was set off.

Police said a glass door on the side of the church building was shattered and a man identified as 23-year-old Donald Fagan was found “asleep at the top of the stairwell.”

Police reports stated Fagan was reportedly intoxicated and thought he was at his home.

During Fagan’s arrest, police discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fagan was charged with vandalism over $1,000, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespass. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on an $11,500 bond.

