Tennessee fugitive who shot WVa police officer sentenced

Federal prosecutors say Bryan Lee Ogle, II, 33, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.(West Virginia Regional Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Tennessee fugitive who shot a West Virginia police officer while trying to escape from a hospital has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Bryan Lee Ogle II, 33, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston to being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Thursday that the case was Ogle’s 13th felony conviction and that he also has been convicted of 25 misdemeanors.

Ogle wrecked a car during a chase involving Montgomery police in February 2018. He was captured and a pistol was found in his belt holster, prosecutors said.

While being treated at a Charleston hospital, Ogle disarmed a Montgomery officer, who suffered a brain injury falling down a stairwell. Ogle then fired at a Charleston officer, striking the officer’s body camera.

Ogle was sentenced last year in state court to up to 30 years in prison for attempted murder, assault in the commission of a felony, battery and escape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

