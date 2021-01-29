Tennessee Smokies helping make your Valentine’s Day memorable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Smokies Baseball wants to help make your Valentine’s Day one for the books! This year the team mascot Homer Hound is available to deliver a Smokies inspired gift to your loved one.

“Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and the Tennessee Smokies have the perfect gift idea! Homer Hound can deliver a Smokies inspired wrapped gift to your wife, husband, son, or daughter with just a few clicks more. The adult package is only $89 & the kids package is only $45!” said a post by the Tennessee Smokies on Twitter.

The Smokies is offering a full adult Valentine’s package for $89 and a kids version for $45. You can learn more about the deals here.

