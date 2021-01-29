Advertisement

The LOWdown on Heupel, recruiting and new UT coaching staff

ESPN.com writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low chimes in on new Top Vol
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and ESPN.com writer Chris Low discuss Tennessee football
WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo and ESPN.com writer Chris Low discuss Tennessee football(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With regards to the hire of Josh Heupel, ESPN.com writer and WVLT partner Chris Low says,” I tell you what I liked about him I like the fact that he has played on a big stage at Oklahoma. He has coached on a big stage at Oklahoma granted he got fired, but he’s also coached a little bit of the SEC, Missouri, and now he’s a guy that when you look at the search, clearly, there was a ton of people that Danny white talked to, but no one, with what he faces here with sanctions coming, Josh Heupel wanted to be at Tennessee.”

As far as Heupel’s new staff is concerned Chris Low says, ”I think you’re gonna see a bring some guys from UCF, and then go out and find guys and I think this is key, find guys who have coached and recruited in the SEC. I don’t think you’ve got to just completely revamp your staff and bring all those guys in but certainly you need to be strategic and bring in some of those guys in who have a long history of successfully coaching and recruiting in this way.

And what about now former acting head coach Kevin Steele? Low adds, ”I think he’s probably gonna want to get out and go somewhere else. He never really got an interview for the head job. He probably feels like it’s probably the best thing for Tennessee and the best thing for him is for him to move on.”

