Three days of clouds lead to a First Alert for a cold blast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s one last night to glimpse the Wolf Moon before a three-day-long deck of clouds gets here. Over that time, we have three rounds of rain, one pocket of snow, high winds, and a bitter temperature drop.

After that, it’s sun and then ... you guessed it, more winter rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It was a cold morning with a chilly wind to go with it. Knoxville dropped to 22, Crossville 18, and Athens a low of 23 degrees.

Sunset is finally at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, at least for Knoxville. That’s a big step as we gain two minutes of daylight per day! Now the average high temperature in Knoxville is also climbing (to 48°). Still, we are in winter, and Friday night gets cold in a hurry. Don’t let the coat and gloves get too far away as we’re in the low-to-mid 20s yet again.

Saturday is all about the clouds, but the first “batch” of rain arrives in the afternoon. We have a 40% coverage of our area in rain and spotty mountain Snow late Saturday afternoon to early evening. The high will be around 48 degrees. The next, best batch of rain moves in Saturday night. We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area through Sunday morning, then we’ll have clouds and on and off rain throughout Sunday, so at least it’s not rainy all day. This will add up to around a half an inch of rain, with some closer to three quarters of an inch.

The wind early Sunday morning will be really intense on the Cumberland Plateau. We could easily have gusts up to 40, even 50 mph in the pre-dawn hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert is in effect Monday for a much colder day. We’ll have a midnight high in the low 40s, but drop to the low 30s by Monday morning and then only warm a degree or two at best. This does come with some snow, but per usual, we’re looking at a few light snow showers in the Valley, then more scattered light to moderate snow showers in the higher elevations. The mountains have the best shot at snowfall again.

