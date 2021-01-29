Advertisement

Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee

A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.(Staff)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two cases of a COVID-19 variant have been detected in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The strain detected is called B117. Also known as the United Kingdom COVID-19 strain.

Health experts say the new strain is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.

TDOH said they would not release the exact location of the new virus strains as they only report statewide data.

The UK’s health secretary reported experts studying the new strain believe it could be more deadly than the first virus.

