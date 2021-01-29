Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are losing another player following the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

UT kicker, Brent Cimaglia, took to Twitter Friday afternoon to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal for his last season.

“These last four years have meant a lot to me,” Cimaglia tweeted. “I was able to fulfill a dream of playing in front of the most passionate fan base in the country. I have made lifelong friends and will cherish these memories forever.”

Cimaglia thanked Vol Nation for their support saying, “You will always be a part of my life and as always, go big orange.”

