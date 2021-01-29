WVLT News answers your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With more people becoming vaccinated, Americans can look towards a future where the coronavirus pandemic is more under control. However, the vaccination process is off to a slow start in the country, with COVID-19 breaking records, and that’s leaving many with questions about the pandemic and vaccine.

The WVLT News COVID-19 Vaccine Team has done some research to answer some of your frequently asked questions surrounding the vaccine:

Is the COVID-19 vaccine free?

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine, paid for by taxpayer dollars, is free to every American, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. The CDC website notes that this doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t pay anything when you go to get your shots, as individual providers can charge you a fee for giving you the vaccine. However, according to medicare.gov the vaccine is available at no cost to Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Medicare also covers COVID testing, COVID antibody testing and antibody treatments related to the virus.

“Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for this by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the vaccine administration fee,” the CDC website states.

When will you be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

When you will be able to be vaccinated? Tennessee officials have a tool you can use to track your vaccine eligibility and officials have plans to launch a system for scheduling your vaccine appointment.

How long will you be immune to the virus once you get the vaccine?

The CDC has collected data from the tens of thousands of Americans who have already been vaccinated and found that the Pfizer vaccine, which is 95 percent effective and the Moderna vaccine which is 94.5 percent effective will both be most efficient at preventing one from contracting the virus fourteen days after the second dose. There is no clear timeline as to how long you will remain protected from the virus after taking the vaccine.

How will the vaccine affect people with allergies?

Like any other medications or vaccines, it is always recommended that to talk with your doctor about whether something is a right fit for you. According to the CDC website, anyone with allergies to other medications, foods or inhalants can receive the covid-19 vaccine with normal precautions. Meaning, after taking the vaccine there will be a roughly 15-minute observation period. For people with allergies not related to vaccines or other medicines, the CDC says you can be vaccinated.

Tennesseans can find specific information surrounding the vaccine in your county here.

If you have any other questions about the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccines, you can email the WVLT News COVID-19 Vaccine Team here.

