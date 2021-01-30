Advertisement

CDC: Masks must be worn on public transportation

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The CDC has issued an order requiring travelers to wear a mask on public transportation in the U.S., echoing an executive order by President Joe Biden shortly after he took office.

The CDC order takes effect Monday. It states passengers on airplanes, trains, buses, subways, ships, ferries, taxis and ride-shares must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while getting on such vehicles, during the ride and while getting off.

Additionally, people must wear masks on the premises of transportation hubs such as airports, train and subway stations, bus and ferry terminals, seaports and ports of entry. Masks must stay on while people await, board, travel and disembark public transportation.

Biden’s executive order issued Jan. 21 already mandated masks on certain modes of public transportation such as commercial aircraft, trains and ferries. The president also mandated masks on federal property.

The CDC order prompts drivers, conductors and crew members to only transport people who are wearing masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee
Jefferson City Police
East Tenn. man charged with possessing more than 100 sexually explicit images of children
UT kicker Brent Cimaglia
Tennessee football’s Brent Cimaglia announces decision to transfer
According to police, Jordan Haney was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Knoxville teen found safe near McKamey Road

Latest News

Big Orange Kickoff
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
One dead following I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Wreck closes I-40 West early Saturday in West Knoxville