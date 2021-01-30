Chiefs fan creates one-of-a-kind Mahomes jersey out of 40,000 tiny chains

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WVLT) -A Kansas City Chiefs fan is proving his love for the team through a chain jersey.

Rick Smith, owner of The Booga Box provides custom chain-made items, mostly jewelry, and had the expertise when making a Patrick Mahomes chain jersey.

“You start with doing rows and rows and rows. It was 175 hours from start to finish to get it done,” Smith said. “It’s a little over 40,000 rings.”

Smith said the creation is one of a kind, weighing 14 pounds and using $800 worth of materials.

WDAF reported, Smith said the only thing he’s missing is approval from one of his favorite players, the star QB himself.

“I haven’t heard from him. I have tagged him with it, haven’t heard anything back with it. Would be nice too. One thing I would like to add to this is his signature,” Smith said.

Smith says he plans to make an even bigger project, a wall mural with Chiefs players’ silhouettes. He says it will need about 120,000 chain pieces and take about 8 months to complete.

“I wasn’t expecting any kind of feedback really. I just kind of, this was one of the few things I actually built for myself,” Smith said. “It’s nice. I have something different that nobody else has.”

