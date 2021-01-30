Chip and Joanna Gaines return in new series ‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Chip and Joanna Gaines have returned in a new series.

The first episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ series, “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” debuted Friday on Discovery+.

According to the streaming service, the first four episodes of the show will be released on Fridays as a preview of their Magnolia Network which is set to launch in the spring.

The Gaines’ return has been long-anticipated as the last episode was in their HGTV series “Fixer Upper” that last aired in 2018.

In Friday’s episode, Chip and Joanna team up with newlyweds Lucas and Laney who warned the design and renovation veterans that the condition of their house would be like “nothing [they’d] ever seen before.”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” is now available to stream on discovery+.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.